Should Joe Biden get access to federal funds and classified intelligence? Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says it can wait, citing Biden's own words.
"Joe Biden says in regards to this, "look, access to classified information is useful, but I'm not in a position to make any decisions on those issues anyway. So as I said, one president at a time, he won't be president until January 20th. It would be nice to have it, but it's not critical," McCarthy said.
A growing number of people, some Republicans, think starting the transition is critical right now, including former Republican Pennsylvania Congressman Charlie Dent.
"We have vulnerability during a transition, things can be a lot more looser at that moment, and our adversaries know that, maybe Iran, or North Korea or Russia or elsewhere, so we're really just trying to protect ourselves," Dent said.
On Friday Dent announced he had joined more than 100 senior military, national security, and public officials in sending a letter to the United States General Services Administration to give Biden access to transition services. Dent says our national security is on the line if Biden doesn't get access soon, as history has shown.
"One thing we learned after the 9-11 commission report was that our national security was actually jeopardized after the 2000 election because of a slow transition between the Clinton and Bush campaigns," Dent said.
An adviser for Biden's transition team says the former vice president would like to gain access to intelligence information that is currently being blocked to "prepare to govern."