EASTON, Pa. | Investigators allege that an inmate at Northampton County Prison kept a running tally of how many times she and a corrections officer had sex in the prison.
The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday charged Kelvin E. Myers, a now former corrections officer, for carrying on a roughly four-month sexual relationship with a female prisoner last year. District Judge Daniel Corpora arraigned the 39-year-old on a single felony count of institutional sexual assault. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.
Myers, of Forks Township, is a basketball coach in the Easton Area School District, according to Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck.
The district attorney’s office began its investigation in late October after learning of the alleged sexual relationship while an investigator with the Northampton County Department of Corrections was conducting an unrelated investigation, according to the criminal complaint.
Hired in January 2014, Myers had been assigned to a unit in the prison’s female section for about a year. During an Oct. 25 conversation with a former inmate, the inmate made the comment “a lot of people are talking about me and you know who,” according to court records. She reportedly told the corrections department investigator that she was referring to Myers.
Investigators reviewed other outgoing phone calls from the inmate made between Aug. 17 and Oct. 25 in which she allegedly talked about the ongoing sexual relationship, the frequency of the sex, where they had sex and other intimate details.
During an interview with the investigator, the inmate allegedly admitted to the relationship that had been going on since July. Their first sexual encounter took place in the visitor’s booth on her cellblock. She reported having sex with Myers weekly and that she documented each time they had sex on a calendar in her cell.
A detective with the district attorney’s office reviewed available surveillance footage from the prison from Sept. 30 through Oct. 5.
The surveillance footage allegedly shows Myers on Sept. 30 going into her cell, where he spent 7 minutes and 15 seconds with the door closed, according to records. Footage from Oct. 5 shows him spending 7 minutes and 54 seconds in her cell again with the door closed. Investigators said the video appears to show Myers and the inmate engaged in a sex act.
During an interview last November with a county detective, the inmate again admitted to the sexual relationship. She told authorities that the first encounter happened in the visitor’s booth, and that Myers had used a condom that he had in his pocket. He disposed of the condom and never used one again, according to records.
They allegedly began having sex in her cell after her cellmate had been released.
A review of the inmate’s calendar revealed notations as to where she and Myers had sex and the type of sex act in which they engaged. Authorities said the notations on the calendar matched the available video footage and Myers’ work schedule for July through October.
During an interview with the detective, Myers allegedly admitted to the sexual relationship and said he had sex in the prison with the woman “six or seven times.” Court records indicate the woman marked her calendar nine times.