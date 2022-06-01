EASTON, Pa. - A former Northampton County corrections officer has pleaded guilty after having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
Kelvin Myers pleaded guilty Wednesday to institutional sexual assault for his conduct with an inmate at Northampton County Prison, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office.
The DA's office says it began an investigation in late October 2020, after learning of alleged sexual contact between an inmate and corrections officer by the county Department of Corrections. Myers was hired as a Northampton County Department of Corrections Officer in January 2014, and was assigned to the female section in 2020. Throughout the investigation, detectives reviewed outgoing phone calls from the inmate between August and October of 2020, where the inmate can be heard discussing an ongoing “sexual relationship” with Myers, the DA's office said.
In addition, detectives reviewed available surveillance footage from the prison, which shows Myers entering the inmate’s cell and not leaving for another eight minutes on Sept. 30, 2020, according to the DA's office.
The DA's office says the video appeared to depict the inmate and Myers engaged in a sex act. During an interview with detectives in November 2020, the inmate stated she had sex with Myers on multiple occasions in the prison between July and October, according to the DA's office. When detectives later interviewed Myers, he also admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the inmate, according to the news release.