Ken Kraft, a former Northampton County Council president and half of the team behind Lake Hydra, is seeking election to council again.



Kraft, 61, said Wednesday he will run for the District 1 slot on the nine-member council. He is retiring this year as director of public safety administration for Northampton County Prison.



Kraft is a Democrat with seven years of council experience. Kevin Lott, also a Democrat, is the District 1 representative now and is not seeking re-election.



"I am running to continue the good work that was done over the time I was on council," Kraft said. He cited getting rid of a "swaption," a financial deal that exposed the county to risk, and clearing the way for a new forensics center among the achievements of his years on council.



Kraft said he never voted for a tax increase, and while he served, council actually approved a tax cut.



If he wins, Kraft said he will not use his spot on council as a springboard.



"As I always did, I look forward to working with everyone on council to do what is best for NorCo (Northampton County) and not a party," he said in a statement. "And as always I am not running for any other office and will not use it as a platform for another office."



Kraft said he will support the preservation of open space and an expansion of Northampton County's trail system. He lives in Bethlehem.



Lott, a Hellertown resident, was appointed in 2018 after Kraft left to take the county job. Lott then won an election in 2019 to keep the four-year position.



"It has been an interesting four years," Lott said in an email statement Wednesday. During his years in office, council worked with County Executive Lamont McClure's administration on COVID-19 pandemic-relief programs and the purchase of new voting machines.



Lott also voted for a tax cut last year, and a no-tax-increase budget this year. He has spent his career in construction and has worked for the Carpenters Union.



"All through this, I believe the administration and council has accomplished a lot," he said. "But as life goes on, things change and priorities change. I was very much honored to serve District 1, but I will no longer be able to put the time and effort that is needed as a councilman."



Lott represents Northampton County on the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.



District 1 includes the City of Bethlehem, Hellertown, Lower Saucon Township and Williams Township.



Kraft may be retiring, but he will be busy with Lake Hydra. He and Jim Folks have taken over the former Dutch Springs aqua park and will operate the Lower Nazareth Township scuba diving facility under its new name. Folks owns Atlantis Aquatics, a dive shop in Bethlehem Township.



After developer Trammell Crow Co. announced a plan to build warehouse at the site, the 51-acre quarry lake was in danger of closing. Kraft and Folks worked out a plan with Trammell Crow to keep the site open under the Lake Hydra name for recreational diving and training for first responders.



One thing that has changed since Kraft left council is the title. When he ran for office and served, the legislators were known as "council members." Since then, they have become "commissioners."



Kraft said a website supporting his campaign will be functioning soon.