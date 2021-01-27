EASTON, Pa. | A former daycare operator whose failure to properly monitor the children in her care resulted in serious injuries to a young boy avoided jail time, but she’ll never again operate a daycare.
Northampton County Judge Paula Roscioli on Wednesday sentenced Sheryl Chapel to 60 months probation in connection to a 2019 incident at her former Bethlehem Township daycare in which an 18-month-old suffered a series of injuries.
Although the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will no longer license Chapel to operate a childcare facility, the judge ordered as part of the sentence that she is not to operate a licensed or unlicensed daycare center while on probation.
The judge also ordered the 49-year-old to perform 10 hours of community service and prohibited Chapel from supervising any other children other than her own son or grandchild. Roscioli made it clear that if Chapel is caught, for instance, babysitting for a neighbor in a pinch that will be a violation of her probation and she could go to prison.
In July 2019, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services shut down Sheryl Chapel Family Child Care, following an on-site investigation that turned up health and safety violations. The state decided about a month later to revoke the center’s certificate of compliance.
Days before the state initially shut down the daycare, the owner alerted a parent that her 18-month-old son had fallen and sustained minor injuries. But the boy’s injuries were far more extensive that reported to the parent, and DHS officials determined he was “abused.”
Authorities determined the boy fell down some stairs, was struck by a child on a swing and was run over by a Little Tykes car. The Bethlehem Township Police Department in February charged Chapel with a felony count of child endangerment.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Tatum Wilson told the judge on Wednesday that an investigation determined Chapel did not abuse the boy, but she did fail to properly supervise the children in her care, prompting criminal charges.
In December, the 49-year-old pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor count of child endangerment. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to allow Chapel to plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment instead of the original felony count.
A childcare provider for 23 years, Chapel told the court that she was “so sorry” for what happened to the victim and that it “saddened and sickened her” that it was her own son who was responsible. A silver lining in this entire incident, she said, is that her son has now been diagnosed as autistic.
Chapel told the judge that she was dealing with another child’s bathroom accident that day, when she initially heard the victim crying. And she didn’t just send the boy home at the end of the day but rather took care to look over him because he had hit his head that day. Chapel also told the court about how she’s been harassed on social media after the victim’s mother contacted WFMZ 69News about the incident.
“It just breaks my heart to think that someone thought I could hurt a child,” Chapel said.
Wilson took issue with some of Chapel’s comments, calling it an unfair characterization that she was “harassed” by the victim’s parents.
Her one job was to take care of the children under her watch and she failed to do it, Wilson said. If Chapel was so overwhelmed, then she shouldn’t have been operating a daycare, she said.
The prosecution accused Chapel of not being forthcoming with the state or the victim’s parents, including not telling the parents that it was her son who injured the boy. There had been other incidents at Chapel’s son’s school in which he was aggressive toward other students, according to Wilson.
Hayley Munsey told the court that her son, Oliver, suffered an “unimaginable act of neglect” for which they are still trying to get answers. He suffered not only physical pain but emotional pain, she said.
“How can I forget the medical exam, the bruising on his tiny body?” Munsey said.
She said needed to help hold him down during a scan for any head injuries, and Munsey and her son cried during the entire examination.
Munsey said daycare is no longer an option for her son, and that this entire situation could have been avoided had Chapel just properly cared for the children under her watch.
“I trusted her,” Munsey said.
Roscioli called the incident an unfortunate situation that she believed Chapel never intended to happen.
“But it is time to stop thinking about what people think about you and think about what Oliver is still going through,” the judge said.