The U.S. Department of Justice says a Delaware man, who had once been a DeSales University priest, and advisor to the Royal Family in Monaco, collected thousands of images of child pornography while he was working overseas in Monaco.
Investigators say William McCandless, 56, of Wilmington, gathered thousands of child pornography images in Monaco and brought them back to the U.S. in January 2017, just a few days before he started working at DeSales.
Investigators said the collection included photos that can be described as the torture of very young children.
Once back in the United States, McCandless tried to access similar images, and also conducted Internet searches for things like how to get “off the grid,” how to “disappear” and how to erase items from “the cloud,” according to the Department of Justice.
McCandless was a priest and advisor for the Royal family in Monaco from 2010 to 2017 and was assigned to St. Charles Parish in the European Principality of Monaco.
"Our stance is he has done nothing criminally, we intend on defending him," said John Waldron, McCandless' attorney.
According to Waldron, there was an investigation concerning child pornography in Monaco too.
"There was an investigation, but nothing came up criminally or civilly in Monaco regarding father McCandless," Waldron said.
According to Waldron, that case was closed before McCandless was hired at DeSales University as a counselor in February 2017.
In a statement, the school says McCandless was terminated in October of that year "when the school first learned he was under investigation." The school added "As this case is ongoing, the University is not able to comment further on this matter. Consistent with the University’s mission, DeSales remains committed to maintaining a safe environment for our students and the larger community."
McCandless is now working in internal ministry in Delaware, Waldron said.
An attorney who represents child sex abuse victims claims there were prior allegations against McCandless and a pattern of sexual misconduct. No charges were filed.
Waldron said it came up "unfounded."
At a hearing on the case Thursday, Assistant US Attorney Sherri Stephan said, “Whenever an accusation has surfaced against him, he has been moved assignments by the Oblates."
McCandless was supervised by the Oblates of Saint Francis de Sales.
"We're not aware of any movement to any locations regarding any allegations regarding father McCandless," Waldron said.
An attorney for the Oblates said he could not issue a statement because of litigation.
McCandless is charged by indictment with possessing child pornography for importation into the Unites States, transporting child pornography in interstate and foreign commerce, and attempting to access with intent to view child pornography.
McCandless was arraigned on the pending charges Thursday. He was also ordered to be placed on home arrest with electronic monitoring and to surrender his passport because he has frequently traveled overseas and has numerous contacts abroad, the Department of Justice said.
If convicted, McCandless faces a maximum possible sentence of 60 years in prison.