PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The U.S. Department of Justice says a Delaware man, who had once been a DeSales University priest, collected thousands of images of child pornography while he was working overseas in Monaco.
William McCandless, 56, of Wilmington, Delaware, is charged by indictment with possessing child pornography for importation into the Unites States, transporting child pornography in interstate and foreign commerce, and attempting to access with intent to view child pornography.
McCandless was arraigned on the pending charges Thursday, according to a Department of Justice news release. He was also ordered to be placed on home arrest with electronic monitoring and to surrender his passport because he has frequently traveled overseas and has numerous contacts abroad, the Department of Justice said. From 2010 until January 2017, as a member of the Catholic order of Oblates of St. Francis DeSales, McCandless was assigned to St. Charles Parish in the European Principality of Monaco.
While he was working overseas in Monaco, McCandless amassed a collection of thousands of images of child pornography, including what can be described as the torture of very young children, which he brought back with him to the United States when he returned in January 2017, according to the news release.
Once back in the United States, McCandless tried to access similar images, and also conducted Internet searches for things like how to get “off the grid,” how to “disappear” and how to erase items from “the cloud,” according to the Department of Justice.
If convicted, McCandless faces a maximum possible sentence of 60 years in prison.