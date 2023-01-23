CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - A former DeSales University priest who had ties to the Royal Family in Europe has been sentenced in a child pornography case.

William McCandless, of Wilmington, Delaware, was sentenced to 37 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release, according to the FBI. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

McCandless pleaded guilty in July 2022 to a charge of attempting to access with intent to view child pornography, according to online court documents.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop the other two charges of transporting and possessing child porn, says the document, which was filed in May.

McCandless was accused of gathering thousands of child pornography images in Monaco, where he was an advisor to the Royal Family, and bringing them back to the U.S. in January 2017, just a few days before he started working at DeSales.

He was fired from DeSales in October 2017 when the school learned of the investigation.