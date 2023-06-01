L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A former Philadelphia Eagle landed in Lehigh County Thursday to help make sure people in need don't go hungry.

Wide receiver Jason Avant was at Weis Markets in Lower Macungie Township to celebrate World Milk Day.

He was joined by representatives from Weis, the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association, and others.

A check for $45,000 was presented to Second Harvest Food Bank as part of Weis' "Fill a Glass with Hope" campaign, which starts Thursday.

Weis also donated 13,000 pounds of milk to Second Harvest.

"When you talk to food banks all across the region, this is a time of record demand and milk is a high-demand item and they don't always get it. So this is sort of a perfect alignment of needs, and programs, and customers and our company and vendors," said Weis Markets Director of Public Relations Dennis Curtin.

Throughout June, Weis customers can make monetary donations to the program.

That money will be used to buy milk for Second Harvest and other regional food banks.