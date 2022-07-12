BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will serve as the Keynote Speaker for the 25th Annual LifePath Thanksgiving Luncheon in Breinigsville.
Donovan McNabb will speak at the luncheon on November 23 about the importance of overcoming life’s challenges to achieve happiness and success.
LifePath says more than 700 people from business, government and the community are expected to attend the event that will recognize children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
At the event, LifePath will present the 2022 Community Service Award to the original members of the PICPA event planning committee who began the Thanksgiving Luncheon 25 years ago.
Receiving the 2022 LifePath Family of the Year will be Rick Frederick and his twin brother, Bob, who resides in LifePath’s Jean Drive Community Living Arrangement.
The event will take place at the Delta Hotel by Marriott, located at Rt. 100 and Rt.22 in Breinigsville.
Tickets to attend the luncheon are $175, while seats are available. For more information, call Bruce Seidel at LifePath, 610-265-5724 or email bseidel@lifepath.org.