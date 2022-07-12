Donovan McNabb
MGN

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will serve as the Keynote Speaker for the 25th Annual LifePath Thanksgiving Luncheon in Breinigsville. 

Donovan McNabb will speak at the luncheon on November 23 about the importance of overcoming life’s challenges to achieve happiness and success.

LifePath says more than 700 people from business, government and the community are expected to attend the event that will recognize children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 

At the event, LifePath will present the 2022 Community Service Award to the original members of the PICPA event planning committee who began the Thanksgiving Luncheon 25 years ago. 

Receiving the 2022 LifePath Family of the Year will be Rick Frederick and his twin brother, Bob, who resides in LifePath’s Jean Drive Community Living Arrangement.

The event will take place at the Delta Hotel by Marriott, located at Rt. 100 and Rt.22 in Breinigsville.

Tickets to attend the luncheon are $175, while seats are available. For more information, call Bruce Seidel at LifePath, 610-265-5724 or email bseidel@lifepath.org.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you