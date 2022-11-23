BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - An Eagles legend paid a visit to the Lehigh Valley Wednesday to help raise money for a good cause.

Donovan McNabb spoke at a luncheon for LifePath, a nonprofit that provides supportive housing for people with mental disabilities. More than 700 people filled the ballroom in the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Breinigsville. They were there not just to see McNabb speak, but to raise money for services for people with disabilities, people like Carlos Stoltz.

"Before I came to LifePath, I used to live at a group home for kids that had no families," said Stoltz.

Stoltz said the services LifePath offers has allowed him to live independently.

"They take me shopping every week, and they take me to work," said Stoltz.

CEO Susan Leyburn said her nonprofit is turning 50 this year, and it means a lot to see so many people supporting them after services were reduced during the pandemic.

"Our individuals are back out in the community, coming back to our day programs, so things are really starting to turn around for us," said Leyburn.

And the fundraiser is part of that turn-around, bringing in between $60,000 and $80,000.

"We have a lot of group homes that need new ramps, and so that would help our individuals get in and out of their homes in a lot safer way," said Leyburn.

Keynote speaker Donovan McNabb encouraged people to donate, saying he has personal experience with disabilities in his own family.

"I do have some disabled kids, or I should say adults in my family," said McNabb. "Just little things in life stick with them for a long time. It's something they truly appreciate, and I think we need to now take a look at ourselves and understand a little bit more about how we can help."

Help people like Stoltz, who now has a fulfilling home, life, and career.

"I owe it all to Life Path. It's a good place," said Stoltz.