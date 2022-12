EASTON, Pa. - A former Easton Area School Board member will seek a seat on city council next year.

Frank Pintabone announced his candidacy for Easton City Council Friday afternoon.

Also Friday, a current councilman said he wants to be the city's next mayor.

Peter Melan, a Democrat, says he's throwing his hat into the ring for the primary in May.

He'll be challenging current Mayor Sal Panto, also a Democrat, who told us Friday he will seek re-election in 2023.