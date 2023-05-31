EASTON, Pa. - One of the men who's been instrumental in raising money for the victims of the Easton fire has been charged with making threats against young people.

55-year old Lance Wheeler, who was also a primary candidate for Easton City Council, is facing seven charges stemming from an incident that allegedly happened last summer.

The charges include simple assault and terroristic threats.

He was elected in 2021 as a Pennsylvania state constable for Easton's Sixth Ward.

Wheeler's been collecting donations with West Ward Wise for the victims of Monday's fire. He was arrested Wednesday while helping with the relief efforts.

Wheeler told 69 News off camera that the arrest is "all politics."