EASTON, Pa. - A former Easton city employee is being accused of having inappropriate conversations with a person he thought was a thirteen-year-old girl.
Michael Seaman, 34, is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempt to commit statutory sexual assault, and criminal use of a communication facility.
Through a mobile application, Seaman sent a message to an undercover agent with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office acting in an undercover capacity as a woman looking for a man to engage in sexual acts with her thirteen-year-old daughter, according to court paperwork.
Seaman messaged the purported minor, "Britney." After being told that her age was 13, he had conversations with her that were sexual in nature over the next few days, according to court documents.
He continued to communicate with "Britney" and her adult mother, agreeing to drive to Pottsville, Schuylkill County to have sex with the purported minor, authorities said. After notifying the mother he had arrived, officers took him into custody without incident.
Easton Mayor Sal Panto said the city no longer employs Seaman. Panto did not say where in the city Seaman was employed.
A preliminary hearing is set for April 20.