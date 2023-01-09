BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Former Easton City Councilman and Hanover Township Supervisor Jeff Warren announced his candidacy for the Northampton County Council District 3 seat during this year’s election cycle.

The District 3 seat is composed of Bethlehem Township, Hanover Township, Lower Nazareth Township, Borough of Nazareth, East Allen Township, Allen Township, Borough of Northampton, and Borough of North Catasauqua.

“My experience, commitment to public service, and integrity have provided positive results for the communities that have elected me in the past,” Warren said. “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and making a contribution to our collective Northampton County community in the years to come.”

A former aide to state Sen. Lisa M. Boscola for over 13 years, Warren won his first election to Easton City Council in 2007 and was reelected in 2013, according to a news release from Warren.

After he and his family moved to Hanover Township, Northampton County, Warren was elected to the Hanover Township Board of Supervisors in 2019. He was also appointed to the Northampton County Children, Youth & Families Advisory Board where he serves as the Chair.

Warren said he wants to focus on keeping county property taxes stable, keeping the county-owned nursing home, Gracedale, in county hands, and preserving more farmland and open space.

Warren lives in Bethlehem Township.