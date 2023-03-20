EASTON, Pa. - The Easton area is mourning the passing of a former city official and community member.
Elinor "El" Warner died Friday at age 59.
She was a former city councilwoman and former vice mayor.
Warner was actively involved in the Easton committee, including as a board member for several groups, her obituary says.
Easton Mayor Sal Panto will hold a flag-lowering ceremony in her memory on Monday at 5 p.m. in Centre Square. It is open to the public.
We are sad to hear of the passing of former Easton City Council Member and former Vice Mayor Dr. Elinor "El' Warner last Friday. Mayor Sal Panto will hold a flag lowering ceremony in Centre Square in her memory on Monday 3/20 at 5 pm. https://t.co/BMl3GrDHfS— City of Easton PA Official (@cityofeastonpa) March 19, 2023