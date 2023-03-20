EASTON, Pa. - The Easton area is mourning the passing of a former city official and community member.

Elinor "El" Warner died Friday at age 59.

She was a former city councilwoman and former vice mayor.

Warner was actively involved in the Easton committee, including as a board member for several groups, her obituary says.

Easton Mayor Sal Panto will hold a flag-lowering ceremony in her memory on Monday at 5 p.m. in Centre Square. It is open to the public.