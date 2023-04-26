EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council also received a presentation Wednesday night on the West Ward Choice Neighborhood initiative.
Last year, the city announced that it applied to secure between $30 million and $50 million from the federal government in a Choice Neighborhoods grant to revitalize public housing. The city filed for the money along with the Greater Easton Development Partnership and the Housing Authority of the City of Easton.
On April 18, the city and the housing authority announced a tentative agreement to purchase a vacant senior assisted-living facility — the former Easton Home — and construct more than 50 affordable homes on the Northampton Street property.
Adam Rosa, principal of COLLABO Planning and coordinator for the West Ward plan, said Wednesday that there are "a few options" for the Easton Home site, with each preserving the home itself.
The first option features building 52 housing units: 41 townhomes and 11 flats. A second option calls for 51 total units with 43 flats and eight townhomes, and a third potential plan envisions 83 units with 65 senior dwellings, 14 townhomes and four flats.
Rosa said the organization would continue to review the three options through the fall before "settling on a preferred option."
Council also received updates on plans for the North Union Street and Bushkill House sites, which Rosa said his organization looked at in tandem. The Bushkill House includes 92 mixed-use senior dwelling units, which is double what is there currently. The North Union Street location features 31 townhomes and 57 mixed-use family units.
At the southern end of the ward is the Elm Street apartment site. This plan calls for a total of 128 total units featuring 56 garden apartments, 22 townhomes and 50 senior units with 114 parking spaces.
The 2023 Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant application is expected to be released in October and is due three months later in January 2024.