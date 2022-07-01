EASTON, Pa. - An ousted school wrestling coach who sued the Easton Area School District for racial discrimination has won his case.
Lehigh Valley Live is reporting that a jury has awarded JaMarr Billman $250,000 in damages.
In the suit, he says he was fired back in 2020 because he was Black, and alleges years of racial discrimination, harassment, and threats.
But the district had said Billman was fired because he hadn't improved his relationships with parents, and that student athletes were leaving.
He was also fired another time, back in 2018.