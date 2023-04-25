L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a juvenile has been charged with tampering with products at a Giant in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

The juvenile is charged with recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief, according to a news release from state police.

Authorities arrested the juvenile Monday.

State police say 11 needles were placed in merchandise at the store. There were no injuries sustained to customers as a result of the incident, state police said.

Officials had previously announced that the now-former employee placed needles in several products within the store.

Officials: 2 additional food products may have been tampered with, after needles found in products at Giant in Lower Macungie Customers who purchased King Hawaiian Bread Rolls and StarKist Light Tuna Large pouch (pouches larger than 2.6 oz) who suspect the packages have been tampered are asked to return these items to Giant and contact the Pennsylvania State Police.

The items affected were:

- King's Hawaiian Rolls

- Starkist Light Tuna Large pouches (larger than 2.6 ounces)

Eight items had already been identified by the store as potentially tampered with. They are:

- single-serve Tastykakes

- fresh bagged green beans

- loose sweet yellow and white onions

- fresh green asparagus

- soft packaged dog food and treats

- soft packaged cat food and treats

- instant mashed potatoes (boxed)

- cleaning sponges