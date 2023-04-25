Lower Macungie Township Giant grocery store
WFMZ-TV

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a juvenile has been charged with tampering with products at a Giant in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

The juvenile is charged with recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief, according to a news release from state police.

Authorities arrested the juvenile Monday.

State police say 11 needles were placed in merchandise at the store. There were no injuries sustained to customers as a result of the incident, state police said.

Officials had previously announced that the now-former employee placed needles in several products within the store.

The items affected were:

- King's Hawaiian Rolls

- Starkist Light Tuna Large pouches (larger than 2.6 ounces)

Eight items had already been identified by the store as potentially tampered with. They are:

- single-serve Tastykakes

- fresh bagged green beans

- loose sweet yellow and white onions

- fresh green asparagus

- soft packaged dog food and treats

- soft packaged cat food and treats

- instant mashed potatoes (boxed)

- cleaning sponges

