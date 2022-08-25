EASTON, Pa. - A Bethlehem man says he was treated unfairly and ultimately fired from his job at Easton Coach Company because he is Black.

The former employee filed a lawsuit this week against the company, alleging Easton Coach did nothing to stop the unfair treatment.

The employee worked as a dispatcher for the ground transportation company since 2013, and said his general manager regularly made racist and homophobic comments to employees, according to the suit.

After the 2020 election, the general manager "went on a mission to make [the employee] as uncomfortable as possible," and made new rules that only applied to that employee, the suit says.

The manager also significantly reduced the dispatcher's hours, and tried to spread rumors about the employee, the paperwork says.

The dispatcher said that created a racially hostile work environment, and the manager eventually found a way to fire him.

The lawsuit claims the company knew about the harassment, but did nothing to stop it.

The employee is seeking reinstatement, back pay and damages.

The company has not yet responded to 69 News' request for comment.