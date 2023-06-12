ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A well-known Lehigh Valley resident has been appointed to the Allentown Redevelopment Authority Board of Directors.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk announced Monday the appointment of Alan Jennings to the position.

Jennings, a city resident for more than 40 years, "brings a wealth of expertise and a distinguished history of community leadership to his new role," according to a news release from the city.

He previously served as Executive Director of Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley (now known as Community Action Lehigh Valley).

"Alan Jennings is an innovator, an entrepreneur and a fighter. His extensive experience in fighting poverty, combined with his unwavering dedication to public service and responsible stewardship of community resources, positions him as a valuable asset to the RACA’s mission of promoting quality housing and its role in fostering a thriving community,” Tuerk said.

“He has hounded multiple mayors to get more aggressive in developing a better housing stock as a means of building a better community; and he is right,” Mayor Tuerk continued. “We are glad to have him on our side, and I will look to his leadership in improving our city. With Alan’s appointment to RACA, my administration reaffirms our commitment to revitalizing our city and fostering a vibrant future for all residents."

The Allentown Redevelopment Authority was created on January 17, 1956 with the mission to promote redevelopment and maintain social infrastructure and healthy community housing within the city limits. RACA works closely with the city to define areas and properties that are problematic and in need of sound redesign, repurposing or redevelopment for public convenience, economic and community welfare.