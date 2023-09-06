N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley is mourning the death of a retired newspaper editor and journalist.

Bruce Frassinelli, the former editor and general manager of The Express-Times in Easton, has died.

Officials say he died of natural causes Wednesday morning at his home in North Whitehall Township.

Frassinelli worked for The Express-Times for more than 20 years, then wrote for newspapers in upstate New York before he retired.

Anchor Rob Vaughn says it was his privilege to speak to Frassinelli's classes at LCC a time or two, and that he was a fine man and first-rate journalist.

Frassinelli was 84 years old.