WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A nursing home employee who assaulted a 91-year-old resident in Whitehall Township has been sentenced.
Julian Bailey was sentenced to six months house arrest and two years of probation, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. Bailey had been charged with simple assault and harassment.
Bailey was accused of kicking the Fellowship Manor resident twice in the head with her foot when he became combative. Police were called to Fellowship Manor on the afternoon of June 17, 2021, after a witness saw the incident, authorities said.
The victim, whose name was not released, had an injury on the side of his head consistent with the allegations, the Lehigh County DA said.
Bailey, of Whitehall, was a certified nursing assistant at Fellowship Manor and was caring for the resident at the time. She has since been fired, Fellowship Manor said.