GERMANSVILLE, Pa. – A onetime candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives says records of his military service were unlawfully released.

Former PA 7th congressional district candidate Kevin Dellicker, in a statement issued Tuesday, said he was notified by the Air Force Personnel Center that he was part of group that had their military records released to an unauthorized person due to a falsified records request.

According to an article published in Politico, the person responsible for the request was employed by an opposition research firm tied to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC.) The article stated that the person responsible targeted several GOP congressional candidates using similar methods.

“I trust that federal law enforcement authorities will investigate and prosecute this brazen attack on military information systems,” said Dellicker. “I hope they follow the money trail to see who paid this sleazy firm for its illegal activities.”

Dellicker accused the Air Force of failing to follow "proper administrative procedures" and said it didn't do enough to safeguard his confidential information.

“They need to tighten this up so it doesn’t happen to other airmen,” said Dellicker.