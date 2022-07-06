Former Lehigh County congressman Charles Dent and former Bucks County congressman Jim Greenwood, both Republicans, have endorsed Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro in his campaign for governor over Republican nominee Doug Mastriano.
Shapiro’s campaign made the announcement, saying Dent and Greenwood are among nine prominent GOP members in “the first wave of Republican endorsements” for his campaign.
“I’ve been a Republican my entire life, and I have always supported Pennsylvania’s Republican Governors – but in this election, I am proud to endorse Josh Shapiro,” Dent said in a statement released by Shapiro’s campaign.
“Josh has integrity and always works to bring people together. We may not always agree on every policy position, but that is to be expected. His focus on improving our economy, strengthening our schools, and keeping our communities safe is what Pennsylvania needs now.”
Dent’s statement said “Mastriano, on the other hand, is an extremist who is a threat to the rule of law and the constitutional order.”
Shapiro’s campaign quoted Greenwood as saying he also had votyed for the Republican candidate for governor throughout his life, “but I cannot vote for someone as extreme and dangerous as Doug Mastriano.”
“Mastriano continues to fan the flames of division, doubling down on his threats to undermine our democracy and attacking anyone who dares to criticize him.” Greenwood was quoted as saying Shapiro will “bring people together to serve Pennsylvania.”
Others listed as supporting Shapiro over Mastriano are Montgomery County’s Sandra Schultz Newman, former justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court; former Buck County state representative Dave Steil; former Montgomery County state representative Lita Cohen; and former Montgomery County GOP Chairman Ken Davis.
Also, former state House Speaker Denny O'Brien, former Lt. Gov. Robert Jubelirer and Lawrence County Commissioners Chairman Morgan Boyd.
“In order to meet this moment and address the challenges facing Pennsylvania, Republicans, Independents and Democrats must come together – and I am grateful to receive the endorsement of so many Republican leaders who recognize the stakes of this governor’s race,” Shapiro said.
“I have a proven track record of bringing people together to deliver real results, and as governor, I will bring leaders together from both sides of the aisle to cut taxes and bring down costs, keep our families safe, and take our commonwealth forward.”