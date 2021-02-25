Gavel generic graphic

UPPER MT. BETHEL, Pa. - A former high school band director in Northampton County charged with having a sexual relationship with a student waived his charges at a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Eric Hahn will face a formal arraignment with a pretrial conference on May 20.

Investigators said the former Bangor Area High School teacher admitted to exchanging nude photos and having sex with a 17-year-old student.

They said Hahn gave the girl music lessons before the relationship turned inappropriate, and that the relationship lasted between October 2019 through this January.

Hahn faces two felony charges.

