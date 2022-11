BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former landmark restaurant in the Lehigh Valley is now just a pile of rubble.

The old Minsi Trail Inn on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem was demolished.

According to some sources, the restaurant first opened back in 1922. It's been closed since 2007.

Previously, Moravian Village had announced plans to build an assisted living facility on the site. It's not clear if those plans are still on the table.

The company's CEO told us Tuesday he had no comment.