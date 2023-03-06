A former state representative and the former leader of a local community college has died.

Donald Snyder died Saturday at the age of 71, his family tells 69 News. He passed away at home after several years of health complications.

Snyder was the president of Lehigh Carbon Community College from 2000-2013, when he retired a few months earlier than planned due to health concerns. He was diagnosed with cancer not long after undergoing quadruple bypass surgery.

Before that, Snyder served in the state Legislature from 1981-2000, representing the 134th District of Pennsylvania.

He was also a member of the board of PBS 39, the Lehigh County Historical Society, Good Shepherd, Boy Scout’s Minsi Trail Council and many others.