One Lehigh County resident is making headlines after her design of a preliminary map for new congressional districts was chosen by the State Government Committee.
Amanda Holt's map has been coined unbiased when it comes to politics.
"I don't as I move forward take into account any of the partisan data," said Holt.
Every ten years, these maps are redrawn based on updated census data. It was during the 2010 election when Holt, a former Lehigh County Commissioner, realized the way the districts were divided didn't sit right with her.
"I had seen that in Lehigh County, one voting precinct was carved out in congressional districts. That was one thing that prompted me to really look into this and try to understand why would you carve one voting precinct of 2,000 people away from the rest of the county," said Holt.
Holt said she spent hundreds of hours creating different versions of her map for the legislative and congressional districts and really homed in on a "zero population deviation," meaning each district has an equal number of people living in it.
Fair Districts, a nonpartisan citizens group that works to stop gerrymandering, argues that Holt's map doesn't consider keeping minority populations together.
However, Holt defends against those claims.
"I really worked hard to consider the minority voice. Federal law requires that you comply with the Voting Rights Act. In our state Philly is the area where the minority groups form a sufficient majority and are compact enough to really have a strong say in districts in that area," said Holt.
Fair Districts also says that Holt's map favors Republicans.
However, Holt says she wasn't given specific political data and was only focused on population in her design.
"I'm focused on what the census provides, which is just population numbers," said Holt.
While Holt's final version of the map can be tweaked at any time, she is honored to be a part of history.
"To know that your work is hopefully helping them to think about what the citizens care about and what's important to them and trying to keep the places that we live all in one district," said Holt.