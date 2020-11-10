A local Trump supporter didn't succeed in his race for Congress, but he's one of the big trending names on the Internet Tuesday night, all because of a misunderstood tweet.
Conservative Republican Dean Browning is a trending topic on Twitter. He's a former Lehigh County commissioner who lost to Lisa Scheller in the GOP race for Congress back in June.
A few hours ago, people spotted a tweet from Browning, a white man, saying, "I am a black gay guy," and proceeded to say life was better for him under Trump than under Obama.
Well, Twitter blew up. Some thought Browning, to support Trump, had created a fake account, with a black alter-ego named Dan Purdy.
But Browning tells us that he simply hadn't made clear that he was quoting a follower of his named Dan Purdy. Browning says he's never met him. He's a Philadelphia guy Browning has chatted with online, since they share pro-Trump views.
Purdy's Twitter account has been taken down for some reason. And it appears Purdy is not his real name-that would be, apparently, Byl Holte.
And some online sleuths say Holte just happens to be in a famous Philly family, that he's the nephew, or some relation of, the singer Patti LaBelle.
Browning says he's gotten hundreds of calls and thousands of emails about all this. And he says it's fascinating to him that there's all this interest over a tweet and so little attention paid to how the votes were counted in Philly.
Browning is pro-Trump, and apparently Dan Purdy, a.k.a., Byl Holte, is too.