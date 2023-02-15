ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Former Lehigh County Commissioner and Olympic medalist Marty Nothstein pleaded guilty Wednesday after being accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend.

Nothstein pleaded guilty to defiant trespass, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. He was sentenced to a year of probation.

Police say Nothstein damaged his ex-girlfriend's property, and even harassed and vandalized the property of her new boyfriend.

Several incidents showed an "ongoing pattern" of stalking both victims, harassment and damage to personal property, District Attorney Jim Martin said.

In one incident in March 2021, Nothstein went into the woman's home without her consent and tried to access her Apple account, the DA said.

In another incident, a criminal complaint said the woman's new boyfriend received an anonymous letter saying things like: "You don't want to go down this path" and "you have been warned."

The criminal complaint went on to list instances of Nothstein allegedly stalking the pair, damaging their cars, and sending letters claiming the new boyfriend was having inappropriate relations with middle-school students.

The Lehigh County DA's office eventually intercepted a conversation between Nothstein and the ex-girlfriend, during which Nothstein allegedly admitted to stalking her, writing the letters, and smashing the windows of her car. "You name it, I did it," Nothstein was alleged to have said. "I always wanted you. I made a commitment to you."

Nothstein won a silver medal in the sprint at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Four years later, he won Olympic gold in the sprint in Sydney.

Nothstein then launched a career in politics. He served as a Lehigh County commissioner and ran an unsuccessful bid as a Republican for Congress in Pennsylvania's 15th District.

In 2018, Nothstein lost his job as the executive director of the Valley Preferred Cycling Center in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, over allegations of sexual misconduct. Nothstein was later cleared of the allegations.