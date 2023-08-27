Former Lehigh County Emergency Management director dies at 50

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — John Kalynych, the former director of Lehigh County Emergency Management (LCEM), died Sunday at the age of 50.

LCEM confrimed Kalynych's death in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, writing that he was "a wealth of knowledge in the leadership, rescue, and hazmat (hazardous materials) community, and was a friend and confidant to many."

During his career, Kalynych served as LCEM's director, the coordinator/chief of Lehigh County Special Operations, and worked. Most recently, he worked with the Municipal Emergency Response Team of the Lehigh County District Attorney's office, according to LCEM's Facebook post.

Kalynych's cause of death has not yet been revealed.