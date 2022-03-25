NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A former Lehigh County man accused in a cold case murder in California has been convicted of the crime.
John Sipos was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder for the Nov. 20, 1969 rape and murder of Mary Scott, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.
Sipos was arrested at his North Whitehall Township home back in October, then extradited to California. Court records show that DNA evidence and forensic genealogy linked Sipos to the crime.
The trial was one and a half weeks long, during which the original officers and a detective that investigated the murder testified, as well as several civilian witnesses who saw the victim before she was killed.
Her friend, who found her body in her apartment when she didn’t come to work the next day, testified, the DA's office said.
The jury deliberated for less than a day before finding Sipos guilty.
Sipos will be sentenced under the law as it was in 1969, when the punishment for the crime then was seven years to life in prison.