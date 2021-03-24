EASTON, Pa. | Nothing about the case of a former Lehigh University student accused of poisoning his roommate with a heavy metal makes any sense, Northampton County Judge Stephen Baratta said.
Yukai Yang, who has a history of mental health issues, lashed out at the one person who ever showed him any compassion, when the roommate suggested in their senior year that he was considering moving out, the judge said.
But Yang has never admitted that he wanted to harm Juwan Royal, Baratta said. Rather, he insists he was really trying to harm himself, the judge said, a notion that he flatly rejects.
“He has no history of being a cold-blooded killer,” Baratta said. “He’s an emotionally-wounded, damaged person who couldn’t handle rejection.”
The judge on Wednesday sentenced Yang to 7 to 20 years in state prison after admitting he laced his roommate's food and drink with the poisonous heavy metal, thallium.
One of the most significant issues with which the judge said he struggled was whether Yang represented a serious future danger. It would have been one thing if the stress he was feeling to succeed academically caused some type of mental breakdown, but instead he poisoned his roommate and watched silently as he suffered debilitating health issues, Baratta said.
"If he could injure his best friend, he could injure anyone," the judge said.
Forensic psychologist Frank Dattilio, who examined Yang four times, told the court that Yang needs long-term mental health treatment.
But Yang is not a U.S. citizen, so he'll be deported upon his release from prison.
"In some ways, he’s not really our problem," Baratta said.
After Yang's guilty plea last year, prosecutors indicated he will need to serve at least his minimum sentence before facing deportation.
Yang will receive credit for all time served, and his family has already paid nearly $20,000 restitution to the victim's family, representing their out-of-pocket medical costs.
Yang apologized to Royal and his family, apologized for shaming his family, his professors and the university and said he wouldn’t use his depression as an excuse.
“I’m here today to accept the punishment I deserve,” he said.
Looking at his former roommate, Yang said he neither hated Royal, nor expected his forgiveness.
He told the court that he tried on previous occasions to hurt himself and said he should have realized there was no shame in talking about his mental health issues or seeking help for them. It was shameful to ignore them, Yang said, repeating that he wasn’t trying to shed his personal responsibilities.
Yang, a former Lehigh University student and chemistry major, pleaded guilty in November to a single felony count of attempted murder after admitting he poisoned his roommate with thallium. As part of a negotiated plea, the Northampton County District Attorney's Office agreed to withdraw all other charges in two separate cases.
Authorities also accused the 25-year-old of vandalizing his roommate's belongings, including writing a racial epithet on the victim's television.
Prosecutors said Yang had purchased the thallium online the first week of March 2018 and began poisoning his roommate shortly thereafter. Juwan Royal, Yang’s roommate at Lehigh for four years, testified in October to the litany of medical ailments he suffered as a result of the thallium poisoning, and its lingering effects. He detailed for the court nausea, weight loss, headaches and heart palpitations.
Royal described a tingling sensation that started in his extremities that turned into "unfathomable pain" in his feet that left him unable to sleep or climb stairs. In April 2018, he was finally diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning.
On Wednesday, Royal told the court that he continued to recuperate as best he can physically, mentally and emotionally. He told the judge that he remains very concerned about the unknown long-term effects of thallium poisoning.
Royal also told the court that while he can’t forgive Yang for what he put his family through he has forgiven his former roommate for what he did to him.
At the outset of Wednesday’s hearing, the judge reviewed a pre-sentencing investigation that revealed Yang was separated from his parents when he was 2 and sent to live with his grandparents until he was 11. There were “high and heavy expectations” that he excel academically, which he did.
Baratta described Yang as very smart but lonely with no hobbies, no social life and no significant friendships, just a robotic-like approach to turning out good grades and educational success.
The defense submitted into the record a six-page suicide letter that Yang deemed “the last song,” a letter he intended to send to his parents in China before committing suicide. The judge called the letter a verbose philosophical rumination about Yang’s upbringing, a fantasy girlfriend who he believed killed herself and how he fit into the world.
Baratta even noted that police in Huffington, Michigan, consulted with Yang on an ongoing investigation into a similar thallium poisoning case in their jurisdiction. He likened it to the movie “Silence of the Lambs” in which the FBI consulted with a serial killer in its hunt for a serial killer.
Dattilio testified for the defense that Yang began exhibiting mental health issues in high school and tried to commit suicide in China. He told the court that Yang has never felt he was good enough and lives in his own world.
Dattilio told the court that mental health treatment is scorned in China and seen as weakness. In his “fragmented” mind, Yang believed he was leaving signs for his roommate and trying to get his attention that he needed help, he said.
First Assistant District Attorney Richard Pepper dismissed any notion that Yang didn’t realize he was harming his roommate, when he put thallium in his food and drink. He placed second in a nationwide high school biology contest in China and knew exactly was he was doing when he began poisoning Royal, Pepper said.
The prosecution argued Yang is manipulative and self-centered and didn’t get the attention he wanted in life. The judge pushed back on that narrative, arguing Yang was devastated when his college roommate, the only anchor he had, wanted to move out.
Yang “didn’t have the stones to kill himself,” so he lashed out at the one person who supported him, Pepper countered. Yang needs mental treatment, he said, so the court should sentence him to a lengthy prison term, where he can get access to mental health care.