LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A former Lehigh Township police officer is suing township Police Chief Scott Fogel, saying he harassed her and discriminated against her during the five years she worked with the police department.

Jessica Edwards is also suing the township, saying it had knowledge of Fogel's alleged mistreatment of her but took no action to protect her or hold Fogel accountable.

Edwards says that, due to her gender, she was singled out and "persistently disparaged, belittled, sexually objectified, and insulted" by Fogel.

Edwards says Fogel " physically accosted" her, and that she was denied opportunities for professional development and growth.

She was retaliated against for complaining of mistreatment, and she was "ultimately placed into such a hostile, toxic and intolerable work environment that she was forced to resign for her own well-being," according to the lawsuit.

Edwards says she is suing the township for violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and for violations of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, and against Fogel for battery, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

69 News has reached out to Police Chief Scott Fogel. 69 News has also reached out to Township Manager Alice Rehrig and to Township Solicitor David Backenstoe for comment.