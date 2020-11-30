EASTON, Pa. | A former Lehigh University student and chemistry major could face at least 20 years in prison after admitting that he laced his roommate's food and drink with a poisonous heavy metal.
Yukai Yang pleaded guilty Monday to a single felony count of attempted murder after admitting he poisoned his roommate with the heavy metal, thallium. As part of a negotiated plea, the Northampton County District Attorney's Office will withdraw all other charges in two separate cases once the 24-year-old is sentenced.
Yang faces 6 to 20 years in state prison. Attempted murder carries a maximum sentence is 40 years.
On Monday, Yang appeared in court and answered primarily a series of yes and no questions. Northampton County Judge Stephen Baratta asked whether he had a history of mental health issues and, if so, whether he'd been diagnosed.
Yang told the court that he'd been diagnosed with major depression, and defense attorney Janet Jackson said he also suffers from a possible schiziod disorder.
A psychological evaluation has already been completed, which will be included in a pre-sentencing investigation ordered by the court. Yang is tentatively scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 21.
Yang is not a U.S. citizen, and the judge made it clear that his guilty plea will likely prevent him from being able to remain in the country. After the hearing, prosecutors indicated Yang will need to serve at least his minimum sentence before facing possible deportation.
Yang acknowledged in court that he purchased the thallium used to poison his roommate. First Assistant District Attorney Richard Pepper told the court that Yang purchased the thallium the first week of March 2018 and began poisoning his roommate shortly thereafter. After the hearing, Pepper said Yang bought the heavy metal online.
Juwan Royal, Yang’s roommate at Lehigh for four years, testified in October to the litany of medical ailments he suffered as a result of the thallium poisoning, and its lingering effects. He detailed for the court nausea, weight loss, headaches and heart palpitations.
Royal described a tingling sensation that started in his extremities that turned into “unfathomable pain” in his feet that left him unable to sleep or climb stairs. In April 2018, he was finally diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning.
Royal told the judge that the pain in his feet has finally dissipated, but that he continues to have numbness in his toes and less stamina since before the poisoning.
Royal’s testimony came during a hearing to determine what is known as the offense gravity score associated with Yang’s charges. The offense gravity score is a scale that helps determine the length of a defendant’s possible prison term.
The prosecution argued for a slightly higher score, which would add one additional year to Yang’s possible sentence.
In December 2018, authorities charged Yang with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and assault. Months before charging Yang with attempted murder, authorities charged him with ethnic intimidation after allegedly damaging his roommate’s TV and writing a racial epithet on his belongings.
In January 2019, the judge agreed to revoke Yang’s bail over concerns he was a flight risk. He was released from custody the day after he was arraigned on attempted murder charges after his uncle posted $200,000 bail.
Yang's student visa had been revoked after his arrest, and the Northampton County District Attorney's Office asked to have him held without bail after learning that he intended to waive his right to deportation.