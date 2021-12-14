LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Christmas is supposed to be a time to celebrate.
But for this group, celebrations are extra special - no matter what time of year.
Here at the Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute, families are getting together with their loved ones to celebrate the holiday - even in the middle of one of life's toughest seasons.
"I know what everybody is thinking about around the holiday," begins DeeAna Bedics.
DeeAna knows all about being a cancer patient. In 2013, the Lehigh Township woman was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer and given six months to live.
"I was sick and I was worried that I was going to die and leave my children before the holiday and make it very bad for them," she says.
But DeeAna survived - and she created a nonprofit that has turned into this. For six years, she's raised money to provide families going through cancer treatment, money, food, gifts and something even more magical - the spirit of Christmas itself.
"Cancer patients are going through a very tough time," says Ranju Gupta, a hematologist and medical oncologist at Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute. "Their families are going through the treatment, for some patients, this may be their last holiday so we want them to have a little bit of joy and celebration so this is kind of our aim here," she says.
A party - that's what this is for DeeAna and her friends. It's a celebration of the love that is shared, and the life that is celebrated.
"That's why we do this big event, for the patients," DeeAna explains.
"I learned so much from DeeAna, you can learn anything from anybody it doesn't matter what position you're in, you can learn anything from anybody," says Ranju.
"If everybody does something together and everybody works together, you can put on a show for anybody and everybody," DeeAna.
And if that doesn't sum up Christmas, then nothing does.
Happy Holidays from this group - and a woman who still believes that Christmas is a time to celebrate.