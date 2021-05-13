Former Congressman Charlie Dent says he's worried about the Republican Party and the direction it's going in, and he's not alone.
He and others, like former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge, have signed their names to a statement titled "A Call for American Renewal."
"Basically it was a statement of principles that was released publicly by 150 Republicans, fairly prominent Republicans," Dent said.
The statement lays out a number of principles those backing it want to see the GOP focus on.
"The party needs to get back to some basic principles like constitutionality, support for democracy, some very basic things because right now the party is having a hard time," Dent said.
While some backing the statement say they might start a third party if the Republican Party does not move in the direction they hope, Dent says he's not interested in doing that and sees this more as a movement.
"Think about it, the Tea Party was a movement, it wasn't a political party but, it was a movement and largely affiliated with the Republican Party. So think of it this way, there's a lot of us that see ourselves as a coalition of the rational and kind of push the party into a better direction," Dent said.
Dent says he has no plans to run again, but hopes to be a voice to the party he loves.
"This is a long-term proposition not a short-term thing. We know that this party has to figure out the future," Dent said.