Two long-time local businesses have been cleared to make way for Wawas.

The sites of the former Leiser's Rentals in Bethlehem Township and Chris's Restaurant in Bethlehem, near Hellertown, are making way for the convenience-store chain.

Some of the Leiser's was left Wednesday morning, including the sign along Route 191 just north of Oakland Road. A storage area and barn, once a used bookstore, still stood off the Oakland Road side. Founder Don Leiser also had a wildlife museum at the site, featuring big-game animals he had hunted.

Bethlehem Township approved the Wawa plan last July, over opposition from residents. Complaints focused on traffic, along with lights shining onto nearby homes, noise, water runoff, and pollution.

The convenience store and 16-pump gas station will have exits onto Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and Oakland Road. The new Wawa will be between Dunkin' and Josh Early Candies, just north of the border with the City of Bethlehem.

The Wawa at the former Leiser's will be the first for Bethlehem Township, with two more proposed.

Wagner Enterprises seeks to add a convenience store with gas pumps at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. The Wagner plan includes a bank and two eight-unit apartment buildings at a spot known as "Harvey's Corner."

Wawa No. 3 could be at 4457 Easton Ave., between the Blue Grillhouse and Farmersville Road. That land is part parking lot, part green space.

That project, submitted by George Paxos, owner of Blue, would include a four-story 60-unit apartment building. The land is just down the road from Notre Dame High School and across the street from Bethlehem Skateaway.

The Wawa at the old Chris's Restaurant, 774 Hellertown Road (the west side of Route 412) was less controversial because it has few neighbors, although stormwater concerns were raised during the planning process. This Wawa will be just north of the intersection of Route 412 with Route 78, near the border with Hellertown.

Wawa is based in the Wawa area of Chester Heights in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. It was founded in 1803 as an iron foundry, then opened a dairy almost a century later. The first Wawa Food Market opened in 1964.

Wawa now has stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.