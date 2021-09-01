HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A former Northampton County police officer has admitted to assaulting a man in a Hellertown restaurant parking lot.
James Connell, 46, pleaded guilty Wednesday to simple assault in the fight on April 1 outside of Wings on Main in Hellertown, according to the county district attorney's office.
Connell, who was a Lower Saucon Township police officer at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 12 months probation and an order to complete an anger management program. He also cannot have any contact with the victim, the DA said.
Surveillance video shows the victim leaving the sports bar when he sees Connell, with whom he was, in a pickup truck. Connell flipped him off and the victim returned the gesture, and the two exchanged words, authorities said.
Connell then reversed his truck, got out and confronted the victim, who had gotten in another vehicle. Connell choked the man and punched him in the mouth, officials said.
Witnesses dragged Connell away from the victim.
Connell's attorney told the court Wednesday that Connell is "actively looking for another job, as he is no longer able to perform his duties in the field of law enforcement."