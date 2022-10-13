BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site.
The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower Place into three separate lots.
On two of those lots, two, three-story Lehigh Valley Health Network medical office buildings with parking and associated facilities are proposed. The proposed medical buildings total more than 100,000 square feet, with one registering roughly 60,000 and the other about 40,000.
The third lot is projected to include office space, a grocery store, a convenience store and gas station, a restaurant, a hotel and apartments.
When fully developed, the project will experience nearly 14,000 weekday vehicle trips, according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
The third lot was not under review by the Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon.
A memo from the city's department of planning and zoning offered requests and directions for the project's applicant. One request included keeping the city abreast of the developer's discussions with LANTA for potential bus shelter and stop locations. A direction involved turn arrows for Eaton Avenue at Eighth Avenue and a median at Eaton Avenue.
The city asked also for a drawing to include a new proposed signal pole, curb, sidewalk and junction box locations. Further, the department requested additional "low growing" vegetation be installed around both buildings and in landscape islands in the parking lots where street lights are proposed.
"We don't see anything in here that we don't see as unmanageable, although there are a few things to work out," Director of Planning Darlene Heller told planners during the meeting about the proposal.
In other news, planners OK'd zoning amendments to make the installation of solar panels more flexible on a wider range of structures.