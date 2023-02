ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new apartment complex could soon be coming to Allentown.

The Yasin Khan 2021 Family Trust bought more than six acres of land near Good Shepherd's main campus.

It's at the former site of Montex Textiles, before it burned down in April 2005.

The plan is to put in a 144-unit apartment complex. It will be called Cumberland Apartments, and will have both one-and two-bedroom options.

Construction is expected to begin in April 2023.