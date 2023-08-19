COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Nazareth High School wrestler Sammy Sasso was apparently shot in the stomach Friday night in Columbus, Ohio, but is expected to survive.

The shooting occurred during a "robbery attempt" around 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Columbus' North High Street. The area is near The Ohio State University, where Sasso wrestled from 2019 to 2023 and was twice named NCAA runner-up.

Sasso previously wrestled for Nazareth High School from 2014 to 2018, where he amassed a 175-10 record and an undefeated junior season in 2016-17.

Although the shooting has not yet been confirmed by Columbus police, Sasso's condition was referenced on Twitter by The Wrestling Room, the University of Michigan wrestling team, and Sasso's 2023 national champtionship opponent, Cornell wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis.

No suspects were taken into custody for the robbery in Columbus, and Sasso's involvement is unclear at time.

Sasso underwent surgery after the shooting. His surgeon said he is expected to make a full recovery, a source close to the Sasso family said Saturday.