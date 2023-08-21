COLUMBUS, Ohio - Former Nazareth High School wrestling star Sammy Sasso says he is "steadily improving" after officials say he was shot in the stomach Friday night in Columbus, Ohio.

"I can't thank everyone enough for being in my corner," Sasso wrote in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Our hearts are with you, our prayers are endless with you, & our strength will help lift you up!" Nazareth Blue Eagle Wrestling wrote on its Facebook page.

The shooting occurred during a robbery attempt around 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Columbus' North High Street. The area is near The Ohio State University, where Sasso has wrestled since 2019 and was twice named NCAA runner-up.

A statement from Ohio State said Sasso "was the victim of a senseless shooting."

He was planning to wrestle again for the Buckeyes in 2023-24, due to the NCAA's extra COVID eligibility year.

Sasso previously wrestled for Nazareth High School from 2014 to 2018, where he amassed a 175-10 record and an undefeated junior season in 2016-17.

Although the shooting has not yet been confirmed by Columbus police, Sasso's condition was referenced on Twitter by The Wrestling Room, the University of Michigan wrestling team, and Sasso's 2023 national championship opponent, Cornell wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis.

There's no word of any suspects being taken into custody for the robbery in Columbus.

According to Sasso's high school coach, Dave Crowell, Sasso underwent multiple surgeries after the shooting. He has full movement and is expected to make a full recovery, Crowell said.

A post on X from Nazareth Wrestling Saturday afternoon stated: "Our thoughts & prayers are with Sammy & the Sasso Family! We love you. Be strong, be fearless, be beautiful and believe that anything is possible when you have the people there to support you."

Ohio State University Wrestling wrote on its Facebook page: "Overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for Sammy from our Buckeye Family and the entire wrestling community."