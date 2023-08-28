COLUMBUS, Ohio — The community is rallying in a big way behind a former Nazareth High School wrestler whose on the mend.

Earlier this month near Ohio State University, Sammy Sasso was shot during a carjacking.

Because of his injuries, the two-time Big Ten wrestling champion needs to learn how to walk again.

Sasso, in a text, told a 69 News colleague that he's going to be ok.

69 News also spoke with Sasso's former high school wrestling coach.

That's Dave Crowell, who has kept in touch with Sasso and his family.

Crowell tells 69 News Sasso has had some rough days, but he heard today was the wrestler's best one yet.

Crowell says Sasso is dealing with spinal nerve damage but pushing through the pain.

"The latest, I just saw a video of him walking today -- which is really good-- with some assistance, but he was walking, and mom said it was their best day so far," remarked Crowell. "Lord willing, he'll continue that improvement and be back to full health at some point."

Crowell has been a wrestling coach for 38 years now,

In all that time, he says he's never witnessed a wrestler suffer the same sort of injury.

He can only remember Sasso ever having one minor issue, and that didn't happen on the mat but during warmups.

"I don't know of any injury that's kept him out of competition since he's been in college, and that is a pretty darn tough thing to do," Crowell added.

Sasso spent multiple days in the ICU after the shooting, and family says he needs comprehensive physical therapy in order to walk again -- without anyone's help.

In a GoFundMe dedicated to Sasso's recovery, they say there's a long, difficult road ahead.