A former NBA player was in town Thursday to talk to students at Parkland School District.

Chris Herren was a star at Fresno State before being drafted by the Denver Nuggets.

He was then traded to the Boston Celtics, and then played professionally in Europe and the Middle East.

Herren also struggled with addiction throughout his career.

He's been sober since 2008, and founded a nonprofit dedicated to helping kids make healthy choices.