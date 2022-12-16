BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new Bethlehem studio is helping people attain their fitness goals and dancing dreams.

SteelCore Studio, a Pilates, ballet and movement studio providing individualized private and small group sessions, opened earlier this month at 434 W. Broad St.

Owner Marisa Cerveris, a former professional dancer with New York City Ballet, provides instruction to a wide range of students, from individuals just beginning their dancing and fitness journeys to devoted Pilates enthusiasts and serious ballet students.

The business also features dancewear and athleisure fashions designed by Cerveris.

Three lines include ByMarisa, which focuses on unitards and other dance clothing; SteelCore, which incorporates today's fashions into studio-to-streetwear; and SteelCore Planet, which uses organic and sustainable fabrics.

"This studio represents me - all the stuff that I like to do," Cerveris said. "Even back when I was dancing, I was making my own clothes. So, I started with the ByMarisa ballet clothes in 2004 before launching the SteelCore athleticwear line in 2012. It's all manufactured locally."

Cerveris, who lives a couple of blocks away from the studio in Bethlehem, has been dancing since she was 8 years old.

She began her professional training at The North Carolina School Of The Arts, continuing her instruction at George Balanchine's School of American Ballet in New York City. She was one of the last two dancers hand-picked by Balanchine to join his company.

After enjoying the many European tours with the company, Cerveris decided to move abroad, joining the Compañia Nacional de Danza in Madrid, Spain and later, The Ballet du Capitole in Toulouse, France.

Upon returning to the United States, she danced in Broadway musicals, including "The Phantom of the Opera," before retiring from performing and moving with family to begin a new life in Bethlehem in 2001.

For several years, she operated a similar studio on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem, but a desire to combine her love of ballet, pilates and fashion into one space required more room.

"This is the perfect spot to combine everything that I'm passionate about," Cerveris said. "I love fashion, I love being able to help people through dance and Pilates and I'm really looking forward to bringing new life to this part of Bethlehem."

SteelCore Studio features a sprung floor, with 1-inch by 3-inch white pine wood laid in three levels, which allows for shock absorption and provides a softer feel when dancers jump, Cerveris said.

It also features top-of-the-line pilates equipment, including springboards, reformers and a Cadillac.

Private, 50-minute ballet barre classes are $80, while 50-minute private and duet pilates classes are $75 and $45 respectively. Students can save money by booking a Pilates package with multiple sessions.

"I'll also be teaching classes through Zoom," Cerveris said. "I still have friends who are in New York teaching ballet, and I also have a friend who teaches yoga in Paris and another one who teaches Pilates in London. So, we're actually going to have international classes here."

Shopping hours during the studio's soft opening phase are noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Info: 484-626-0210; SteelCoreStudio.com.