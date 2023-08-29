"Jake was one of the best baseball players of his era. He was a contemporary of Cobb and Ruth," said Harry Dietz.

In his new book "Gentleman Jake," the former Reading Eagle editor profiles perhaps the greatest first baseman of Major League Baseball's deadball era.

It was a time between 1900 and 1920, when defense ruled and batting averages were .239. Jake Deaubert retired batting .303.

"He was extremely intelligent, and very well spoken. And there were a lot of sports writers who would come to see him and ask him to explain how the game was played," Dietz explained.

He was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, in 1884. His family moved to Llewellyn, Schuylkill County, where, as an 11-year-old, Daubert worked as a breaker boy in the coal mines.

Once on the diamond he became a hit in more ways than one. He won several batting titles, an MVP, and World Series with the Cincinnati Reds in 1919. He was also a magazine cover boy on a variety of sporting magazines and a pitchman for Madison Avenue in numerous ads.

Dietz discovered Daubert during his research of "Covey." The book was based on fellow Shamokin native MLB Pitcher Stan Coveleski.

Coveleski is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, Daubert isn't.

"We don't know for sure that he was blacklisted. But there's, when you look at his stats and what he accomplished, you have to wonder why Jake was never considered more seriously for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame," Dietz added.

Daubert played a big part in the players union, fighting for better labor conditions. Many baseball historians believe this has kept him out of the Hall of Fame. Dietz is hoping to contact the MLB veterans committee to induct Daubert finally into the Hall.

He was also a successful businessman in Schuylkill Haven. While still playing at 40, he died from a hereditary condition.

While Covelski has a memorial in their hometown of Shamokin, Daubert doesn't. Dietz feels the ball player was benched by history.

"Even when I went into the (Schuylkill County) historical society, they told me, they had very little on him. There's nothing there," Dietz said.

Dietz is determined to change that. "Gentleman Jake" is available on Amazon and on Harrydietz.com.