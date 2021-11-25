EASTON, Pa. – It's been 114 years in the making — a storied football rivalry that crosses state lines.
The Delaware River separates what's known as the longest-lasting interstate high school football rivalry in the nation: Easton versus Phillipsburg.
"We were trying to figure out how many years we've been doing this," said Easton resident Joe Vas. "It's got to be close to 12 or 13 years.
It's a day centered around tradition — and family.
Vas has three sons who graduated from Easton, though he's a Phillipsburg alumnus.
On Thanksgiving Day, the heat is on.
"On game day, it is. On game day, it's divided," Vas said. "After that, that flag is put away and everybody is friends again."
Kim and David Marzuoli are Phillipsburg High School sweethearts, but like many, they eventually moved across state lines.
"It's funny — when my son played, I wore all my Easton stuff and I would walk into the stands and all of my buddies would boo me," said David Marzuoli.
People travel in from all over the U.S. to see the two teams play head to head.
Even 1985 Phillipsburg High graduate and former NFL linebacker Ned Bolcar got in on the action.
"It's one of the greatest days of the year," Bolcar said. "It's one of the greatest traditions in the country."
"I haven't missed the Easton-P'burg game since 1994 when I stopped playing in the NFL," he said.
Bolcar says he credits much of his NFL success to his start playing among more than 20,000 fans at Fisher Field.
He says you never know who will come out on top, and that's what keeps fans coming back, year after year.
"One of us goes away disappointed, one of us goes away very happy," he said, "and then we show up next year to do it all over again."