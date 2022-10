BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A building that partially collapsed in South Bethlehem the other night was demolished on Saturday.

Crews were at State and Evans streets Saturday morning, knocking down the rest of the former nightclub, Casa Blanca.

Thursday night, a section of a wall came crashing down onto a parked car.

No one was hurt.

The business that owns the property told us the building was more than 100 years old, and the collapse was likely due to its old age and recent rainfall.